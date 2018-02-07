Food pantry opens despite snow, serves hundreds of families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of Miami Valley families are praising a local food pantry for staying open despite the winter blast.

With God’s Grace food pantry fed a record number of families Wednesday, while other pantries had to close due to the snow.

The snow forced closings across the Miami Valley, but instead of shutting their doors, With God’s Grace food pantry actually extended their hours because of bad road conditions this morning and because they say they know how many families rely on them every week for food.

Every Wednesday, hungry families in need come to With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton. On this Wednesday, it’s busier than ever before.

“If it wasn’t here,” Stephanie Larick said. “I wouldn’t be able to feed my family.”

It’s proof to Nicole Adkins she needed to be open regardless of the weather.

“Hunger doesn’t stop,” With God’s Grace Executive Director Nicole Adkins said. “Because it’s cold outside.”

Adkins extended the food pantry’s hours Wednesday, staying open from 4 to 8 o’clock Wednesday night, meaning families like Larick’s wouldn’t have to go hungry.

“I can’t believe she stayed open with these conditions,” Larick said. “But I’m grateful that she did.”

Larick and Joseph Priser have been relying on With God’s Grace for the last month. They say wouldn’t be able to make ends meet for their family without it.

“A lot of people who are at work doing there thing can’t get here in the morning times and the necessary times,” Priser said. “Of being here so being open like she is is a good thing.”

“I’m just very thankful to know that she stays open to feed our families,” Larick said. “Because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to stay a float really.”

Families say they can’t thank Adkins enough for what she’s done.

“A lot of people rely on her,” Larick said. “To be able to feed our kids.”

“Today showed that the families are really depending on us,” Adkins said. “And hoping that we are here.”

Adkins says With God’ Grace food pantry wouldn’t not of been possible Wednesday night without help from the Dayton Food Bank. They were actually closed Wednesday because of the snow, but opened up for a short time so Adkins could get the food she needed for tonight’s pantry.