Health dept. find ‘significant amount’ of mouse droppings at Little Caesars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Little Caesars restaurant was briefly shut down after investigators found a “significant amount” of mouse droppings inside of the store.

The restaurant, located near 22nd Street and Meridian Street on the near north side, was ordered by the Marion County Public Health Department to clean up and have pest control rid the place of mice.

The ordeal started after a man said his pizza had mice droppings on the bottom of the pizza. His complaint his detailed in a widely-seen Facebook post.

He called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday and the health department was sent out to the restaurant.

As of Wednesday, Little Caesars was back open and selling pizzas.

Here is the report on the inspection by the Marion County Public Health Department:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.