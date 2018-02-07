Judge sentences man 15 years to life in 2016 crime spree

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A judge sentence sentenced a man in connection to the robbery and shooting death of a man on November 12, 2016.

The judge sentenced 20-year-old Klone Snowden to 15 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of John Madden III where Snowden and an accomplice stole a car and shot the man during a robbery near a mini market on Salem Avenue.

READ MORE: Second man found guilty in 2016 shooting death during crime spree

The accomplice, 18-year-old Ryshon Steele, is scheduled for sentencing next week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s