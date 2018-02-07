Judge sentences man 15 years to life in 2016 crime spree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentence sentenced a man in connection to the robbery and shooting death of a man on November 12, 2016.

The judge sentenced 20-year-old Klone Snowden to 15 years to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of John Madden III where Snowden and an accomplice stole a car and shot the man during a robbery near a mini market on Salem Avenue.

READ MORE: Second man found guilty in 2016 shooting death during crime spree

The accomplice, 18-year-old Ryshon Steele, is scheduled for sentencing next week.

