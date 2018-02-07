Keeping skin smooth in the winter months

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) During the winter months the cold temperatures and low humidity are a perfect combination for dry chapped skin. But there are some ways you can help keep your skin smooth.

While the winter sun may look inviting, it can cause problems for one of the largest organs of your body – the skin.

“In the winter the relative humidity goes down and the air becomes drier. as a result all of the moisture is wicked from the skin and you’re left with dry skin,” Dr. Christopher Sesslar SpaMeddica

Dr Christopher Sesslar says as a result many people may see an increase in eczema during the winter.

But there are a few easy steps you can take to help combat dry skin.

He suggests staying away from hand sanitizer because they contain alcohol and can dry your skin. Instead wash your hands and use a moisturizer several times during the day.

And while it may seem comforting a hot shower is not a good idea.

“Luke warm to cool and limit the amount of time you’re in the shower. Because the hot water is going to take away all the oil and make your skin even more dry. And once you’re exposed to all that dry air it’s going to make it worse and maybe make the skin more irritated,” Dr Sesslar explains.

Adding moisture your home can make a big difference. But if you can’t afford to buy a humidifier for each room there’s a simple do it yourself one you can make with a few household items.

Create a tube by rolling up some newspaper. Wrap it with a rubber band and place it in a cup of water. Place this by your heater vents to add a little extra moisture to the room.

One final tip – be careful of space heaters. While they may keep you warm in a they can also cause skin damage.

“Think of your skin as a piece of toast in a toaster. If you sit in front of that dry heat it’s going to keep drying your skin out even more. That may lead to irritated skin or even conditions that may need to be treated by a dermatologist,” Dr Sesslar says.

There’s still a little more winter to go but with these tips your skin can stay smooth through the spring.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.