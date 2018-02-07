Local restaurant makes additional plans for sold out dinner

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A sold out Valentine’s Day dinner provided by a restaurant displaced by a fire is hosting more chances for you to enjoy a dinner for two.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge is having it’s Valentine’s Day dinner February 14 at a different location in Centerville because a fire burned it down.

READ MORE: Oregon District restaurant closes after fire

Since WDTN.com posted the story about the Valentine’s Dinner on February 1, the restaurant posted on February 2 to it’s Facebook pagethat the dinner was sold out for Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Salar to host Valentine’s Dinner at different location

In the same post, they have made the decision to host the dinner on February 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. since the restaurant had an overwhelming response.

You must have a reservation for the special occasions.

For more information or to reserve a spot this event, click here.