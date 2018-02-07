Meet Lucas, the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome

By Published:
This September 2017 undated photo provided by the Warren family via Gerber shows 14-month-old Lucas Warren of Dalton, Ga. Lucas' contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their "spokesbaby" this year. Lucas is Gerber's first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company's 91-year history. (Courtesy Warren family/Gerber via AP)

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (AP) — One-year-old Lucas Warren’s contagious smile won over executives at Gerber baby food who have made him their “spokesbaby” this year.

Lucas is Gerber’s first spokesbaby with Down syndrome in the company’s 91-year history.

His photo was chosen out of more than 140,000 submissions. He will receive $50,000, and the Dalton, Georgia, boy’s image will be featured in the company’s social media posts.

Lucas’ mom, Cortney Warren, says she hopes this will bring help increase the acceptance of special needs kids.

A press release from Gerber said Lucas “won the judges over with his glowing and giggly smile.”

