Miami Valley residents contend with heavy snowfall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – From the homeless, to the disabled, to people simply tasked with clearing their driveways – Wednesday’s snowy weather got the best of many.

Eighteen year old Jason Finnigan is homeless and staying at Daybreak homeless shelter. He says he doesn’t have much in the way of winter clothing.

“It makes it difficult for those of us in the homeless shelter without clothes because we share a lot,” Finnigan said. “Pretty much what I’m wearing is what I got.”

And the lack of a coat, and the heavy snow doesn’t make it easy when you have to walk every where.

“It’s not bad when it’s not snowing but when it’s snowing and snow plows have pushed up everything against the road – you have like a foot of snow right by the road,” he said.

Parts of the Miami valley have seen as many as four inches of snow.

Thomas Boyts runs landscaping company, Cherokee Tree & Mulch. He says the winter weather meant a busy day of work for his crew.

“Everything has been pretty busy,” he said. “We’ve been running around all day, doing as much as we can.”

Kettering man Paul Markowski was spotted clearing his driveway with a motorized plow.

“We were due for this,” he said about the snowfall. “I know last year I plowed once maybe twice and I probably wouldn’t have needed to because the sun came out and melted it anyway. Winter’s back, I think.”

The Miami Valley’s disabled community, likewise affected by the inches of snowfall.

Terrence Williams works at Eastway Behavioural Health.

He’s tasked with getting the disadvantaged and those struggling with mental disabilities to and from doctor’s appointments and wherever else they need to go.

“We have to take them to and from hospital appointments, doctors appointments, the store – things of that nature. so our clients, a lot of our employees have to get out in the community anyway, no matter what the weather looks like,” Williams said. “They’re sitting down waiting. They’ll wait. And we’ll make sure they get there.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.