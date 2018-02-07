Miami Valley asked to fill ‘critical need’ of blood donations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Parts of the Miami Valley will be hosting blood drives after there was a shortage of donors over the United States because of the winter weather and the widespread flu.

According to the American Red Cross, around 600 blood drives across the country were canceled due to the weather since the beginning of 2018, which caused more than 17,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

There will be blood drives in the northern parts of the Miami Valley and the first one starts February 13.

To look at a list of blood drive events, you can see it in the table below:

For more information or to set up an appointment to donate blood, click here.

