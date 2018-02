CLARK COUNTY (WDTN) – A woman was hit on I-70 Eastbound near State Route 72 in Clark County just before 9:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Careflight has taken the victim to a local hospital. Troopers have not released the condition of the woman.

They say all lanes but one are shut down as they continue to investigate the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.