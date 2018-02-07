Red Salon Grand Opening

A Best of Dayton winner is moving to a new location. Red Salon is opening on Far Hills Avenue and you have the chance to win some free hair products at their upcoming open house!

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.