Sledding accidents more common than you might think

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s heavy snowfall meant a perfect day of sledding, for a lot of people, but health officials over at Dayton Children’s Hospital say safety should come first.

Nurse Bobby Wisenberger says: “Our biggest weather related incident are sledding accidents. those are our main numbers and during heavy snowfall like this, we usually see one or two a day related to that.”

The most important way to avoid injury?

Wisenberger says: “Wherever you’re sledding you want to make sure the path is clear and there’s no trees or lakes at the bottom of the hill.”

You also might want to consider wearing a helmet. And don’t forget to bundle up and dress appropriately for the weather.

