Snow arrives for the Miami Valley

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Snow has arrived for many parts of the Miami Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for most counties. That includes:

Montgomery

Greene

Clark

Champaign

Butler

The National Weather Service says counties in the first advisory could see 2-4 inches of snow, with possible ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Other counties in the Miami Valley under a Winter Weather Advisory include:

Miami

Preble

Darke

Wayne

The National Weather Service says the counties in the second advisory could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Warren County is under a Winter Story Warning, with 2-4 inches of snow expected. Some areas of the county could see up to five inches of snow. Ice accumulation up to two tenths of inch is expected.