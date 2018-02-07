Snow arrives for the Miami Valley

By Published:
Photo: Bear Everett

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Snow has arrived for many parts of the Miami Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for most counties. That includes:

  • Montgomery
  • Greene
  • Clark
  • Champaign
  • Butler

The National Weather Service says counties in the first advisory could see 2-4 inches of snow, with possible ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Other counties in the Miami Valley under a Winter Weather Advisory include:

  • Miami
  • Preble
  • Darke
  • Wayne

The National Weather Service says the counties in the second advisory could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Warren County is under a Winter Story Warning, with 2-4 inches of snow expected. Some areas of the county could see up to five inches of snow. Ice accumulation up to two tenths of inch is expected.

Authorities say drivers should expect difficult travel conditions in all areas under the advisory or warning. Visibility could be reduced at times.

Several schools in the Miami Valley are operating on delays, with several others closed. Click here to see the full list of delays and closings.

Miami Valley Snow – 2/7/18

 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s