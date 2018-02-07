Snow arrives for the Miami Valley

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Snow has arrived for many parts of the Miami Valley.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for most counties. That includes:
- Montgomery
- Greene
- Clark
- Champaign
- Butler
The National Weather Service says counties in the first advisory could see 2-4 inches of snow, with possible ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Other counties in the Miami Valley under a Winter Weather Advisory include:
- Miami
- Preble
- Darke
- Wayne
The National Weather Service says the counties in the second advisory could see 1-3 inches of snow.
Warren County is under a Winter Story Warning, with 2-4 inches of snow expected. Some areas of the county could see up to five inches of snow. Ice accumulation up to two tenths of inch is expected.
Authorities say drivers should expect difficult travel conditions in all areas under the advisory or warning. Visibility could be reduced at times.
Several schools in the Miami Valley are operating on delays, with several others closed. Click here to see the full list of delays and closings.
