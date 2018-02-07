Two people stabbed in Huber Heights

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in custody after two people were stabbed in Huber Heights.

Police responded to a stabbing call in the 5800 block of Beth Road, near Shady Oak Street, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found two people with stab wounds.

Authorities haven’t released information about the condition of the victims.

A short time later, police took one person into custody.

Huber Heights Police is expected to release more information on the incident Wednesday morning.

