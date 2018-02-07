Two people stabbed in Huber Heights

By Published:
A person is taken into custody after two people were stabbed on Beth Road in Huber Heights (Photo: Fred Taylor)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in custody after two people were stabbed in Huber Heights.

Police responded to a stabbing call in the 5800 block of Beth Road, near Shady Oak Street, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found two people with stab wounds.

Authorities haven’t released information about the condition of the victims.

A short time later, police took one person into custody.

Huber Heights Police is expected to release more information on the incident Wednesday morning.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s