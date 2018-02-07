Xenia road crews clear the way for morning commuters

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley drivers faced a snowy and slow-going commute Wednesday morning. Plows were on the roads during the most treacherous time.

In Xenia, where snow was falling heavily, plow drivers arrived to work at 2:30 a.m.

Maintenance technician Steve Morris said the crews had to quit for an hour around 4:00 a.m. when the snow was falling faster than they could plow.

“We no sooner get them cleaned off and then they get covered back up again,” Morris said.

The driver has been operating plows and street sweepers with the City of Xenia for almost 28 years. He said technology has improved vastly from the early maintenance vehicles, but the modern models still have blind spots.

“Our visibility around the truck isn’t bad, but directly behind us of course is impossible (to see drivers),” said Morris.

That’s why he urged drivers to give the plows space, so they can clear the road for everyone else.

Morris said, “If they would just take their time and stay back and let us do our job, it will make their travels a lot easier.”

The crews expected to work a 12 hour shift Wednesday, go home to rest, and return later that night to begin treating the roads for a re-freeze.