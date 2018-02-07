Yellow Springs hopeful marijuana facility will have growing impact

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is giving you an exclusive look inside the medical marijuana facility coming to Yellow Springs. Wednesday 2 NEWS is taking a look at how the facility will impact the job market and economy.

Cresco Labs lab manager Liz Greusel oversees medical marijuana extractions. “We are taking plant material and extracting the medicinal components of it which are the THC, CBD, Cannabinoids, turpines, everything that has a synergistic effect,” said Greusel.

If you thought there was no science to the medical marijuana industry, you would be wrong. Jobs like hers are one of dozens coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

“This company is constantly growing,” Greusel says.

Cresco is planning to add around 100 jobs at their cultivation facility in Yellow Springs. The village’s Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Wintrow is hopeful about the impact to the community.

“We do have a great business base here. We’ve lost some of that recently so it’s great to see that coming back,” Wintrow said.

The chamber expects the grow facility to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.

Cresco Labs is looking to hire people with backgrounds in agriculture, horticulture and science, but that’s not all.

Take it from 27-year-old Jennifer Haynes, Cresco’s Director of Operations. “I do all our package inventory, counting lots of things, weighing lots of things, making sure we’re putting out consistent products,” said Haynes.

Jobs in packaging, labeling and marketing will also be available. Haynes says she started from the bottom and was quickly promoted.

“Be persistent, be patient. If you can get your foot in the door it’s a career that can take you from being a gardener to Director of Operations in two years.”

Dino’s Coffee Shop in Yellow Springs has been in business for 20 years. The owner, Dino Pallotta, brewing with excitement about Cresco moving to town.

Pallotta said, “It’s an awesome opportunity for us, for the community and it’s only going to be beneficial to all of us.” Pallotta continued, “the feedback has been positive. It was always a concern what type of business was going to come in and what was going to be developed on the land.”

Wintrow is proud not only about the job market moving to higher ground, but the impact on patients.

“The product is one to do with wellness which is something that’s very important to yellow springs,” Wintrow said.

The medical marijuana program is expected to be fully operational in Ohio by September. Gruesel says there’s only one thing left to do.

“Get ready,” Gruesel said. “It’s exciting. It’s revolutionary and it’s impossible to not be excited about something new and ground level. We’re forging a new era for the world, really and I hope Ohio is ready.”

Cresco is one of 12 large-scale medical marijuana facilities coming to the state.

