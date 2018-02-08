Canada holds on for win over Team USA in mixed doubles curling

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Canada used a big fifth end to secure a 6-4 win over Team USA in mixed doubles round robin curling play Thursday morning.

Team USA’s Matt and Becca Hamilton scored in the opening end to take an early lead but Canada answered with a point of its own in the next frame to make the score 1-1.

The two teams alternated scores in the next two ends before Canada tallied three points in the fifth frame to pull away for a 5-2 advantage.

The United States responded with a point in both the sixth and seventh ends. But Canada recorded a point in the eighth to end the USA’s comeback bid.

The United States, which registered a 9-3 victory in its opener against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, fell to 1-1 in round robin play with the loss, while Canada also moved to 1-1.

