City of Dayton demands WPAFB to stop contaminating water

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton and the EPA are worried about contaminates from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base getting into the regions water supply.

The city says the drinking water, so far, is safe, but wants the base to take action now to prevent more contamination.

“Water doesn’t flow trough the aquifer like it flows down through the river. These monitoring wells are set up so it gives us ample time to take a look at then contaminates before they become a problem, said Michael Powell the Director of the Dayton Department of Water.

Powell says the industrial contamination that he believes is coming from Wright Patterson was detected in their wells at Huffman Dam.

Some of that contamination could be from foam used to fight fires.

The city says water contamination was detected on base more than a year ago.

“This is a proactive measure to maintain our water safety. We take that responsibility very seriously. The livelihood of our citizens in our city and region depend on it,” said Dayton City Manager, Shelley Dickstein.

The Ohio EPA and U.S. EPA are also getting involved.

“We acknowledge the actions we are requiring will take time and come with significant expense. However, the health and safety of Dayton’s two million public drinking water customers are dependent on WPAFB for water,” said Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler.

Butler added, “This demands that the Air Force immediately change its posture of waiting for a crisis to occur in order to take action, which is unacceptable.”

2 NEWS reached out to the base and has not yet heard back.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.