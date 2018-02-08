Cold Thursday with rain and snow for the weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) After seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow yesterday the sun is making an appearance across the Miami Valley.

“Temperatures are going to stay in the 20s today but with winds at 5 to 10 m.p.h. wind chill values will be in the teens and even single digits at times,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

Clouds return tonight as a storm system drops heavy snow in northern Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

“We’re going to be on the warmer side of this system,” Hastings says.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and close to 40 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Rain and snow is possible Friday in our northern counties but rain and even a chance of some freezing rain will be possible on Saturday.

“The weekend looks cloudy with rain or snow possible and highs in the 30s. Our normal high for this time of year is 37. So we’ll be close to normal for the weekend.” Hastings said.

