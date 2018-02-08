Congress hopes to avoid government shutdown Thursday

WASHINGTON – Thursday Congress is moving toward averting a government shutdown again.

The Senate is offering a bill to provide more stability, which will be a two year outline to fund the government instead of weeks at a time.

Just hours before the funding deadline, Senator rand Paul is threatening to hold up the plan and is already facing an uphill climb in the House.

Conservatives are worried it adds too much to a tremendous national debt and democrats are angry it does not include a fix for DACA.

The day after her marathon speech supporting dreamers, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she’s voting no but not forcing her colleagues to join her.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising an immigration vote but with this condition:

“We will bring a solution to the floor- on the president will sign,” Ryan said.

Now, signs lawmakers on both sides are willing to vote on a less than perfect deal to keep the government running.