Dunkin' Donuts saying goodbye to foam cups

WPRI Staff Published:
CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — So long, styrofoam.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced in a press release Wednesday the coffee giant will phase out foam cups.

The transisiton will begin this spring and Dunkin’ Donuts hopes for a complete phaseout by 2020.

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to replace the foam cups with double-walled paper cups. The paper cups are currently in use at a limited number of locations and are intended to be used without a sleeve.

The update is one step in the brand’s outlined commitment to sustainability.

According to the release, the paper cups are certified to be sustainable and will feature the same lids already in use.

