First look: Photos of Mexico’s Olympic Alpine ski uniform

Hubertus Von Hohenlohe, who has been called the world’s most interesting Olympian, is making his presence felt in PyeongChang despite not being on the snow.

The six-time Olympian designed a race suit for Mexico inspired by Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a holiday celebrated throughout the country.

He attracted attention when he wore a mariachi-themed race suit at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and a “Mexicano desperado” race suit at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

Mexico will be represented in Alpine skiing in PyeongChang by Rodolfo Roberto Dickson Sommers and Sarah Schleper. Schleper, 38 and the mother of two, competed for the U.S. at four Olympics, most recently in 2010. She became a Mexican citizen in 2014 after marrying her husband, Federico.

Hohenlohe is a German prince who is able to compete for Mexico because he was born while his parents were in the country for business. He is also an accomplished musician and award-winning photography. The 58-year-old was hoping to become the oldest Winter Olympian ever in PyeongChang.