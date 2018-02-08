Flu hospitalizations down, schools keeping eye on flu-related attendance

MIAMISBURG/DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been tough to stay healthy for just about everyone this year, flu shot or not.

Some schools have it worse than others, but over at Dayton Christian, their flu numbers are holding steady.

Dayton Christian has more than 800 students.

Kim Garrett is the director of health services and she’s been keeping a close eye on attendance, especially in relation to flu cases.

“We’ve been somewhat protected. We had not had as much absences as I would have expected,” said Garrett.

Montgomery County Public Health says the flu has hospitalized nearly 1,500 people in the Miami Valley since October.

However, as of last week those hospitalization numbers are now beginning to fall. Most hospitalizations for the flu happen in older age groups.

“When I see more than 10 percent of students absent due to illness in any given grade. I also look at the numbers for the entire school. When I see an increase over 10 percent, that’s when I get more concerned,” said Garrett.

Garrett has an idea on what’s behind a drop in flu cases at the school.

“Having snow days has maybe contributed to our security or safety. We had had time away from each other. That always helps. In fact, if you had enough illness in the school. There can be recommendations to close down so everyone is away from the germs,” said Garrett.

If the numbers start to trend up, Garrett has a plan in place.

“I speak with our custodial services and teachers. I have them do some cleaning with our approved cleaners that are safe for the kids. I just have them pay a lot of attention to touch points,” said Garrett.

Touch points, as you can imagine, are spaces that are touched a lot. Make sure to clean those areas frequently to avoid the flu.