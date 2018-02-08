Jeopardy moving its time slot for Olympic coverage

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you plan your evenings around watching Jeopardy? Special Olympic coverage is moving your favorite show, but only during the Games.

Jeopardy, which normally airs at 7:30 pm will air Thursday at 7:00 pm. If you usually record this you will want to check your settings to make sure you don’t miss a day.

The Olympic Zone, a 30-minute program will air at 7:30 pm Thursday on WDTN. This program is packed full of special coverage, video and happenings around the Winter Games.

Jeopardy will follow the following schedule:

Day Time
Thursday, February 8, 7:00 PM
Friday, February 9, 7:30 PM
Saturday, February 10, 7:00 PM
Monday, February 12, 7:00 PM
Tuesday, February 13, 7:00 PM
Wednesday, February 14, 7:00 PM
Thursday, February 15, 7:00 PM
Friday, February 16, 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 17, 7:00 PM
Monday, February 19, 7:00 PM
Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 PM
Wednesday, February 21, 7:00 PM
Thursday, February 22, 7:00 PM
Friday, February 23, 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 24, 7:00 PM

Please note the changes and be sure to stay with us at 7:30 pm for The Olympic Zone. Bookmark this page and you can always come back to double-check the time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s