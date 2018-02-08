Jeopardy moving its time slot for Olympic coverage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you plan your evenings around watching Jeopardy? Special Olympic coverage is moving your favorite show, but only during the Games.

Jeopardy, which normally airs at 7:30 pm will air Thursday at 7:00 pm. If you usually record this you will want to check your settings to make sure you don’t miss a day.

The Olympic Zone, a 30-minute program will air at 7:30 pm Thursday on WDTN. This program is packed full of special coverage, video and happenings around the Winter Games.

Jeopardy will follow the following schedule:

Day Time Thursday, February 8, 7:00 PM Friday, February 9, 7:30 PM Saturday, February 10, 7:00 PM Monday, February 12, 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 13, 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 14, 7:00 PM Thursday, February 15, 7:00 PM Friday, February 16, 7:00 PM Saturday, February 17, 7:00 PM Monday, February 19, 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 21, 7:00 PM Thursday, February 22, 7:00 PM Friday, February 23, 7:00 PM Saturday, February 24, 7:00 PM

Please note the changes and be sure to stay with us at 7:30 pm for The Olympic Zone. Bookmark this page and you can always come back to double-check the time.

