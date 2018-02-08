Local school district adds extra day for the year

By and Published: Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – One local school district ran out of calamity days and now must make up an additional day.

Fairborn City Schools used their last snow day Wednesday, which means students will have to go back to the classroom one extra day after the school year.

Several superintendents told 2 NEWS it’s not an easy decision to close school, but safety is the first thing that comes to mind when making the decision.

The new end of the year date for Fairborn City Schools is May 31 but it all depends on if they take any more snow days this year.

