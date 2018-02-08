Miami Valley winter snow comparisons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings walks us through how much snow we’ve seen from 2017 to 2018.

Make sure to download our Storm Team 2 Weather App to see all of the up to date weather conditions. You can download it for free in the Apple store or Google Play store.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.