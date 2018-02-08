Norway’s Jan Schmid wins pre-Olympic Nordic combined World Cup event

NBC Olympics.com Published:
OLYMPICS: Nordic Combined

HAKUBA, Japan (AP) — Norway’s Jan Schmid won his third Nordic combined World Cup event of the season on Sunday to maintain his position as one of the gold medal favorites at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

After placing seventh in the ski jumping stage, Schmid erased a 1 minute, 14-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish 6.6 seconds ahead of Estonia’s Kristjan Ilves.

Schmid surged ahead of Ilves with less than one kilometer left to add to his previous World Cup wins in Italy and France last month.

“I managed on the last climb to catch him,” Schmid said. “In the race I tried to go full speed at the end and hope that nobody follows me and fortunately, It worked.”

Akito Watabe of Japan, who entered Sunday’s event with four straight wins on the World Cup circuit, was third, 11.1 seconds behind.

Watabe still leads the overall World Cup standings with 905 points, 20 ahead of Schmid. Norway’s Joergen Graabek, who did not compete in Hakuba, is third with 528 points.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s