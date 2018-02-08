Police investigating whether woman hit by two cars on I-70 could be cited

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The 19-year-old woman who was hit by two cars while attempting to cross I-70 could be cited by police, once she’s released from hospital.

Her 22-year-old boyfriend is facing charges of intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the couple attempted to cross the busy interstate to get to their car on the other side, which had broken down, earlier that day.

Lt. Brian Aller said it was while they were crossing the interstate that the young woman was stuck by a car, and then hit again by a second car.

“The female – the owner of the vehicle – and her male companion were dropped off on the west bound side of the interstate – supposedly dropped off – that’s what the story is. And they walked across the median and walked across the east bound lanes,” Aller said.

“She was struck while she was in the right lane of I-70 so it’s quite apparent that she either didn’t see the vehicle or misjudged the speed of the vehicle versus her being able to actually cross the roadway, itself.”

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by care flight, where she’s in stable condition. The man, on the other hand, was cited by officers and police are investigating if she should be cited, also.

“We filed charges of pedestrian illegally on the roadway and also intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway,” Aller said. “We believe he was impaired and we’re looking into other matters of her impairment, if there was any.”

The two drivers who hit the young woman are not facing charges.

