Robots take center stage at PyeongChang games

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) – South Korean technology is on full display at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A tank full of robotic fish is front and center in the main press center of the Olympic Games.

“You don’t have to feed them,” said correspondent Andrew Marden. “Just batteries. That’s it.”

Robotic vacuum cleaners the size of a washing machine have also captured the attention of reporters covering the games.

They like to keep things clean here at Main Press Centre. Watch out for this robot vacuuming the halls. It says something, but can’t quite make it out. #PyeongChang2018. pic.twitter.com/FGrSFQ9uGd — Reid Fiest (@ReidFiest) February 6, 2018

According to CNBC, South Korea’s Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning has teamed up with local companies to showcase the country’s advanced technologies.

Multi-lingual robot guides are helping travelers move through the airport. Self-driving buses are moving spectators between the 12 venues. Drones will provide services including broadcasting, entertainment and security.

With all the services the robots will provide, there’s one thing that they won’t.

“I bet they’re not very tasty, though,” said Marden.