Greene County road reopens after semi crash

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi towing a car crashed, shutting down a road in Greene County Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on S.R. 72 in Jamestown, near U.S. 35.

Authorities say the semi lost control and ran off the left side of the road. The semi didn’t have a trailer, but was towing a car.

The semi cab and the car both sustained minor damage.

The driver wasn’t hurt. Authorities say the driver would be cited for failure to control.

Authorities shut down one lane of S.R. 72, and briefly closed both lanes to clean up the crash scene.

All lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

