18-year-old indicted in armed wireless store robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that 18-year-old Caleb Johnson of Fairborn was indicted on multiple counts in connection with the armed robbery of a Huber Heights business which occurred on February 1.

Prosecutors say on February 1, Huber Heights Police were dispatched on a report of several men committing an armed robbery at a cell phone store on Old Troy Pike. Before police arrived at the scene, they received an update that the suspects were fleeing in a vehicle.

The officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the car crashed into multiple other vehicles and the suspects fled on foot in a residential neighborhood, according to the Prosecutor’s office. A nearby school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

Officers were eventually able to arrest a total of seven defendants. Six of the defendants are juveniles between 15 and 17 years of age.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Johnson, the single adult defendant, on:

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon

One count of Kidnapping

One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Prosecutor Heck said, “This defendant decided to commit a violent felony by robbing a store at gunpoint and terrorizing not only the store’s customers and employees, but the entire community.”

Johnson is currently out of custody on Electronic Home Detention. He will be arraigned on February 13.