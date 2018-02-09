Apple investigates AirPod explosion

(WFLA) Apple is investigating a Florida man’s claim that his AirPod earbud exploded.

The tiny pieces of the AirPods fit into Jason Colon’s hand.

The left is intact.

The right is blown apart and charred.

“It’s the craziest thing I ever went through,” Colon said.

Colon was listening to a dance mix at an LA Fitness in St. Petersburg when he noticed something strange.

“And then I saw white smoke start billowing out,” he said.

He left the AirPods on a piece of workout equipment and got help.

When he returned, he was shocked.