Attorney praises reprieve for Ohio killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The attorney for a condemned inmate granted a reprieve ahead of his execution next week says Ohio’s governor acted in the interest of fairness and justice.

Federal public defender Erin Barnhart says a juror’s reconsideration of capital punishment for death row prisoner Raymond Tibbetts provides a compelling reason for the Ohio Parole Board to reconsider the inmate’s clemency request.

The board voted 11-1 against clemency last year. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) on Thursday granted Tibbetts an eight-month reprieve.

Former juror Ross Geiger wrote Kasich last month to say jurors weren’t told enough about Tibbetts’ horrific childhood.

The 60-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997.

Prosecutors declined to comment.