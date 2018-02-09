Attorney praises reprieve for Ohio killer

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The attorney for a condemned inmate granted a reprieve ahead of his execution next week says Ohio’s governor acted in the interest of fairness and justice.

Federal public defender Erin Barnhart says a juror’s reconsideration of capital punishment for death row prisoner Raymond Tibbetts provides a compelling reason for the Ohio Parole Board to reconsider the inmate’s clemency request.

The board voted 11-1 against clemency last year. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) on Thursday granted Tibbetts an eight-month reprieve.

Former juror Ross Geiger wrote Kasich last month to say jurors weren’t told enough about Tibbetts’ horrific childhood.

The 60-year-old Tibbetts was sentenced to death for killing Fred Hicks at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997.

Prosecutors declined to comment.

