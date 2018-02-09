Broken valve leaves residents with water service issues

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A local city could be with little to no drinking water because of a broken valve along the Great Miami River.

The city of Miamisburg issued a boil advisory for about 1,000 customers and free bottles of water will be available for these residents from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or while supplies last at the Miamisburg Community Center.

City of Miamisburg Public Information Officer, Gary Giles, told 2 NEWS Public Works crews learned about the decrease in the water level and residents reported issue with the water.

Giles says the city hopes to have the problem fixed by Friday night.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.