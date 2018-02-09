Broken valve leaves residents with water service issues

By Published:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A local city could be with little to no drinking water because of a broken valve along the Great Miami River.

The city of Miamisburg issued a boil advisory for about 1,000 customers and free bottles of water will be available for these residents from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or while supplies last at the Miamisburg Community Center.

City of Miamisburg Public Information Officer, Gary Giles, told 2 NEWS Public Works crews learned about the decrease in the water level and residents reported issue with the water.

Giles says the city hopes to have the problem fixed by Friday night.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s