Cleveland warns hospitals woman might try to steal baby

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.

Cleveland.com reports the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital outside of Cleveland has posted fliers with Dawn Brown’s photo in its maternity ward after receiving a warning from Cleveland police.

The Cleveland Clinic said in a statement Thursday that the hospital is taking “extra measures” to ensure patient safety.

The flier says Brown had scouted Fairview Hospital’s birthing center and was familiar with procedures there.

Brown married Cleveland police officer Kenneth Brown in November. A Cleveland police spokeswoman says he retired Wednesday.

The Cleveland police internal affairs unit is investigating whether he knew his wife had lied about being pregnant or having cancer.

