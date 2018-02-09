Dayton joins international cycling community for Winter Bike to Work Day

DAYTON (WDTN) – Some commuters in the Miami Valley opted for pedal power on Friday. Groups of cyclists joined in on a worldwide initiative called “Winter Bike to Work Day.”

The official website for the event notes that close to 14,000 bikers, primarily in North America, Europe and Western Asia, were committed to riding their bicycles to work.

Bike Miami Valley, a Dayton-based bicycle advocacy group, hosted a reception with food and socializing for morning commuters at the Link Bike Share shop.

“We want to make sure we’re out there encouraging them and letting them know that there are some other folks doing it, so they can build camaraderie while they ride,” said Laura Estandia, the executive director for Bike Miami Valley.

Longtime cyclist Kenneth Gordon said that because of a disability, he relies on his bicycle as him primary mode of transportation. When asked if he sees many other bicyclists in the winter he laughed.

“Only the hardcore addicts like me,” Gordon said.

Estandia said the Link bike share program maintains customers throughout the wintertime and recommended that bikers prepare for the conditions.

“Make sure they have a route planned out they’re familiar with when they’re making a trip,” Estandia said. “The biggest thing is wearing layers, make sure you have your lights on.”

Estandia said while the International Bike to Work Day was intended to highlight bike riding as a year-round activity, it should also serve as a reminder for sharing the road.

“When you’re out there driving in the winter, you may come across a bike,” she said. “So just be aware and pass them safely as you would any other vehicle.”