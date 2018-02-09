Do you recognize this woman? Police say she stole a purse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole a purse.

The woman was captured on surveillance cameras at the Goodwill Store on East Fifth Street on January 26 around 3:45 pm.

If you recognize the woman in the photos you are urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS (2677) or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

