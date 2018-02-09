Empire State Building lights celebrate 2018 Olympics

The Olympics may be in South Korea, but New Yorkers can still get into the Olympic spirit from midtown this weekend as the Empire State Building celebrates the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games with a lights show.

From Friday at dusk to Saturday morning at 2 a.m., the lights at the top of the building will rotate through a nine-minute routine of colors representing each participating country’s flag. The building has honored the Olympics before, including a similar display for the Rio Opening Ceremony in 2016.

The lights will be hard to miss from the 1,454-foot New York City icon, also known as the “World’s Most Famous Building.” The tradition of lighting the building to recognize various events and organizations has been a staple of the New York skyline since 1976.

Over 100 floors tall, the Empire State Building is also a popular destination for Olympians like luger and 2018 Opening Ceremony flag bearer Erin Hamlin, who brought her bronze medal from the Sochi Games to the observation deck, and the “final five,” the 2016 U.S. women’s gymnastics team.

Besides the lights display, New Yorkers can get their Olympics fix right on the street at LinkNYC kiosks, which will show Olympic content like highlights, profiles and previews throughout the Games.