Frigid opening to 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

[Watch: Aaron Nolan talks with Olympic athletes about the opening ceremony]

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The action is underway in the 2018 Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, but tonight the attention will turn to the opening ceremony when nearly three thousand athletes from 90 countries will officially kick off the games.

“Dream come true. It’s more than what I imagined,” says Peter De Cruz, Team Switzerland Curling Olympian.

Over the next few weeks, the best of the best are aiming for a golden goal. But for many, the journey will start with a walk.

“Walking into the ceremony will be very cool. That’s what I’m most looking forward to,” says Maame Biney, Team USA Olympian.

In the midst of this celebration, the cold could steal the show. Temperatures are expected in the 20s with wind chills much lower. But Team USA has a secret weapon.

“Yeah, but Ralph Lauren hooked us up with that heated jacket (laughter),” Biney explains.

You heard it right. The red, white and blue has climate-controlled coats.

“We are pretty excited to use those,” says Jessica Kooreman, Team USA/2-Time Olympian.

“I really like the jacket and the fact that it’s heated. No other country gets that,” Biney adds.

It’s leaving other athletes with jacket jealousy.

“I didn’t even know they had that. Oh lucky, they’re really lucky. We have some really good gear, but I’m definitely jealous right now,” says De Cruz.

But Team USA Speed Skater Jessica Kooreman reminds us, despite the high-tech uniforms, this moment will matter.

“I think once you’re in the stadium and you’re walking and the experience, I don’t think the cold is going to be in our head at that moment. I’m just going to be in the moment, present and experience everything that’s around us,” she continues.

In the midst of the snow and ice, the mountains and the rinks, opening ceremony in Pyeongchang will be something special, not only for the athletes, but for everyone watching around the world.