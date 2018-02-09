Harrison Township business robbed at gunpoint

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a Harrison Township business was robbed at gunpoint.

The Sheriff’s Office says two men walked into the Metro PCS in the 3900 block of N. Main Street just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the two men were wearing ski masks and gloves. They demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

The two men got an undetermined amount of money before running away.

The Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 unit to track the suspects, but didn’t find anyone.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.