Hospital hosts heart healthy talks

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One hospital is teaching an important lesson in an unique way.

Mercy Health in Springfield is having a heart health lunch and learn events to teach people about how to keep your heart healthy.

February is American Heart Month and the talks will cover heart healthy living, cardicac disease prevention and the comprehensive care options.

You must call to reserve a spot for the event because space is limited.

Tuesday, February 13, Wooded Glen, 2900 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504, call 937-917-6120 to RSVP.

Wednesday, February 14, Springfield Masonic Community – Festival Green Clubhouse, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504, call 937-525-1755 to RSVP.

Wednesday, March 7, Villa Springfield, 701 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503, call 937-399-5551 to RSVP.