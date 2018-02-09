Integrative Health & Healing Wellness Symposium

From pain management, to dentistry, to hair loss and much more. If you are looking for ways to improve you or your family’s health, the Integrative Health and Healing Wellness Symposium could be for you.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.