Kent State faces deadline on white nationalist decision

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016, file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio college faces a deadline in a threatened lawsuit that would make it the latest university sued over white nationalist Richard Spencer’s campus tour.

Attorney Kyle Bristow had told Kent State University it has until the end of business Friday to agree to rent space at an “acceptable date and time.”

Tour organizer Cameron Padgett wanted Spencer to speak at Kent on the May 4 anniversary of Ohio National Guard shootings that killed four students in 1970. The university said it couldn’t accept the request because early May was too busy with the end of the academic year.

A university spokesman says the school has nothing to add to that statement.

Several other schools including Ohio State University and Cincinnati are in litigation over Spencer.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s