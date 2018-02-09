Local community accepting summer job applications

By Published:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Already looking for a summer job?  One local community posted several open positions on its website.

The city of West Carrollton is looking for life guards, admissions and concession workers for Wilson Park Pool the season from Saturday, May 26 to Monday, September 3.

The parks department and the service department for West Carrollton are looking for part-time workers as well. Details about these positions are on the jobs page for the city.

The application deadline is Friday, March 23.

To find all available positions, click here.

