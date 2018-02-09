Man charged for making threats against judge

Related Coverage LISTEN: Employee describes robbery to 911 dispatch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who made threats to a judge covering a case about the seven robbery suspects from the AT&T store in Huber Heights will be facing charges.

READ MORE: Juveniles appear in court after AT&T robbery

Investigators saw the threats on social media against the judge from a user under the name of “Ball Meezy” which led to the interview and arrest of 24-year-old Devin Wilson.

The Montgomery County Prosecutors approved the charge Friday against Wilson for making threats against Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi on social media and this case will be presented in front of the Montgomery County Grand Jury at another time.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Wilson was placed on probation by a judge for drug trafficking after being convicted in two unrelated cases while trafficking cocaine.

The Montgomery County Prosecutors said they will file a motion to ask the court to revoke Wilson’s probation and to sentenced the defendant to 18 months in prison, as per the termination entries for those cases.

Prosecutor Heck added, “The defendant, on probation for less than one month, threatened a judge about a case, which is an assault on the entire criminal justice system. We have to take

these matters very seriously, whether someone is threatening a judge, a prosecutor, a police officer, or any other court officer.”