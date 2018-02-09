Man sentenced 29 years to life for murder at Plush Gentlemen’s Club

Demetrius Williams Mugshot / Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The man who was indicted on charges in connection to the Harrison Township club shooting will now face jail time.

Forty-year-old Demetrius Williams was sentenced in a courtroom Friday to 29 years to life in prison in connection to the double shooting at the Plush Gentleman’s Club.

Williams was found guilty as charged on counts of murder, felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability.

Williams would be considered for parole if he serves at lease 29 years in prison.

