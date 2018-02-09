Man sentenced 29 years to life for murder at Plush Gentlemen’s Club

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who was indicted on charges in connection to the Harrison Township club shooting will now face jail time.

Forty-year-old Demetrius Williams was sentenced in a courtroom Friday to 29 years to life in prison in connection to the double shooting at the Plush Gentleman’s Club.

READ MORE: Cincinnati man indicted on charges in connection to the Harrison Township club shooting

READ MORE: Business owner: bouncers hold down suspected shooter, help shooting victims

Williams was found guilty as charged on counts of murder, felonious assault and having a weapon while under disability.

Williams would be considered for parole if he serves at lease 29 years in prison.