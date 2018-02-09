Man taken to hospital after fire starts in home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One man was taken to the hospital after a fire started from somewhere inside his home Friday morning.

Fire crews were dispatch to the 300 block of Shawnee Trail around 10:30 a.m. Friday where they saw a man and his dog outside of the house.

The Washington Township Fire Battalion Chief said the fire started from somewhere in front of the house and spread quickly to the attic. The Fire Battalion Chief also said the man was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

A witness told 2 NEWS a man and his dog were inside the house when the fire started.

Officials are still investigating the cause of this fire.