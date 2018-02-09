Man who impregnated three teen sisters sentenced on rape charges

By Published:
Arnold Perry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say impregnated 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister while living in their Ohio home has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Vindicator reports 34-year-old Arnold Perry was sentenced Thursday in Youngstown after pleading guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery in November.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said in court that Perry was a friend of the family and that the girls’ mother allowed him to live at their Youngstown home when he needed somewhere to stay.

The girls were impregnated in 2015 and 2016. McLaughlin says one of the twins had an abortion while her sisters had babies because their pregnancies were discovered too late to end them.

Perry’s attorney declined to comment Friday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s