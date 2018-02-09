Mayor Whaley to give State of the City address Wednesday

By Published:
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Friday Mayor Nan Whaley’s 2018 State of the City Address will occur during the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m.

In her 2017 address, Whaley said the City of Dayton is “roaring back,” citing several examples of new investment and achievements in the community.

READ MORE: Mayor Nan Whaley delivers ‘State of the City’ address

The meeting takes place in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 101 W. Third St., second floor

2 NEWS will have full coverage of the address both on WDTN.com and 2 NEWS. You can watch the speech live on WDTN.com Wednesday.

