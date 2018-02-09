Mayor Whaley to give State of the City address Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Friday Mayor Nan Whaley’s 2018 State of the City Address will occur during the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting on Wednesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m.

In her 2017 address, Whaley said the City of Dayton is “roaring back,” citing several examples of new investment and achievements in the community.

The meeting takes place in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 101 W. Third St., second floor

