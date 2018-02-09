Men indicted on a charge in Butler Township armed robbery case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men who were suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Wal-Mart parking lot in Butler Township were indicted Friday.

Detectives found the suspects after they received several tips, looked at surveillance video and social media. The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Jamal Gay, 20-year-old Tyvon Allen Lewis Mansell and 18- Rondald Anthony Stone.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the three men on one count of aggravated robbery charges with a deadly weapon.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, “This victim feared for her life when these three defendants terrorized her by holding a gun to her head and robbing her. Citizens have the right to do their shopping and not have to worry about being held up at gunpoint by criminals.”

Gay was placed on Electronic Home Detention while Mansell land Stone are currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on bond.

The arraignments for Mansell and Stone are set for February 13 and Gay’s arraignment is set for February 22.