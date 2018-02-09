Men indicted on a charge in Butler Township armed robbery case

By Published: Updated:
20-year-old Tyvon Allen Lewis Mansell (Left) and 18-year-old Ronald Anthony Stone were indicted Friday on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge. A third man, 21-year-old Jamal Gay, was also indicted buy was placed on Electronic Home Detention. (Photos from the Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Three men who were suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Wal-Mart parking lot in Butler Township were indicted Friday.

Detectives found the suspects after they received several tips, looked at surveillance video and social media. The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Jamal Gay, 20-year-old Tyvon Allen Lewis Mansell and 18- Rondald Anthony Stone.

READ MORE: Armed robbery in Walmart parking lot 

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the three men on one count of aggravated robbery charges with a deadly weapon.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, “This victim feared for her life when these three defendants terrorized her by holding a gun to her head and robbing her. Citizens have the right to do their shopping and not have to worry about being held up at gunpoint by criminals.”

Gay was placed on Electronic Home Detention while Mansell land Stone are currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on bond.

The arraignments for Mansell and Stone are set for February 13 and Gay’s arraignment is set for February 22.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s