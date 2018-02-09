ODOT ready for freezing rain

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With rain expected on Saturday ahead of another freeze on Sunday, ODOT crews say they’re getting ready for a busy weekend ahead.

ODOT Public Information Officer Mandi Dillion says they’re keeping an eye on the forecast. She says this weekend’s weather presents a special challenge.

“We can’t do a lot of pre-treating because of the expected rain, which would just wash that all off the road.” Dillon said.

Cold rain is expected on Saturday morning. By Sunday, the temperature is expected to drop with more snow on the way, creating a slippery mess that could prove hazardous to drivers.

“Right now we’re really just not sure,” Dillon said. “We are monitoring everything. Our crews are aware that there’s a good chance they’ll be called in over the weekend. And because we can’t really do a lot of pre-treating due to the expected rain. They know that they’ll be coming in as early as possible to really get out there and battle the weather.”

ODOT crews have had their hands full this week, with snowy conditions on the roadways. They say their crews have been working overtime on the plows and salt trucks to keep the roads clear for drivers.

“We have all of our equipment ready, we have all of our trucks filled and ready to go. just keeping an eye and the best plan that we have is to just get out there early – as soon as that starts,” she said.